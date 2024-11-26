Fmpro Migrator 11.17 Adds Filemaker Pro 2024 Compatibility For Table Consolidation And Database Rebuild Projects...

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FmPro Migrator Adds Support for FileMaker Pro 2024 and macOS Sequoia

Latest OpenAI Models Available in FmPro Migrator & VFP Code Converter

FmPro Migrator 11.17 automates the creation of hundreds of TOs, Relationships, CFs, Value Lists and Layouts in FileMaker Pro 2024 databases on macOS Sequoia.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .com Solutions Inc. announces the release of FmPro Migrator 11.17 introducing compatibility with Claris FileMaker Pro 2024 and macOS Sequoia 15.x. AppleScript GUI automation reduces the time required to perform FileMaker Pro table consolidation and database rebuild projects on macOS.

It is common to have FileMaker databases containing hundreds of layouts, TOs and Relationships. Rebuilding a complex file of this size or combining older solutions together is very time consuming to perform manually. The AppleScript GUI automation feature built into FmPro Migrator automates the creation of these objects within a new empty database file.

FmPro Migrator 11.17 has been released, featuring a variety of maintenance fixes:

* FileMaker Pro 21 Compatibility [also known as Claris FileMaker 2024 as it's marketing name] - On macOS, FmPro Migrator uses AppleScript to automate the creation of TOs, Relationships, CFs, Value Lists and Layouts during conversion projects. These scripts have been updated to support the Claris FileMaker Pro 21 release. The updated AppleScript code now uses the English names of menus and windows in an effort to "future proof" these automation tasks in preparation for future FileMaker Pro releases. In the past, these AppleScript tasks referenced objects by their position in an effort to enable the scripts to work across multiple languages. However in actual practice it was still often necessary for customers to switch to English. From a development standpoint, this meant that it was usually necessary to update with new blocks of code to handle new FileMaker Pro releases due to new menus being added or objects being moved around. By the way, this AppleScript code consists of over 2600 lines of code and is downloadable for FREE from within FmPro Migrator in case you want to perform your own FileMaker automation tasks.

* Compatibility with macOS Sequoia 15.x - As part of the FileMaker Pro 21 testing, FmPro Migrator automation tasks were also fully tested for compatibility with macOS Sequoia. The one consideration regarding macOS compatibility isn't really a compatibility issue, just a configuration note. Sometimes when upgrading either macOS or FmPro Migrator, it may be necessary to to disable then re-enable the Settings -> Privacy & Security -> Accessibility and Settings -> Privacy & Security -> Automation settings for FmPro Migrator. Even if FmPro Migrator was previously enabled, it may be necessary to disable these settings, close, reopen the Settings panel and then re-enable these settings.

VFP to FileMaker Conversion Improvements - This update fixes an issue in which Visual FoxPro fields weren't getting re-named properly when copied via the clipboard into FileMaker Pro.

* VFP Conversion Field Constraints Improvements - In Visual FoxPro, the SET NULL ON/OFF command can override field constraints in tables. Therefore the assigned NULL/NOT NULL constraints configured in the DBF files may not reflect how the constraints are actually used. For this reason all fields except PK columns are now imported as NULLable columns. This change will improve all database conversions including FileMaker Pro and SQL databases.

* FileMaker Pro to Access Improvement - This release fixes an issue in which Access database forms/reports didn't have the MyForm or MyReport value assigned with the table name after the 1st form.

Documentation Improvements - The quick reference instructions text at the left side of the Migration Process window has been improved to match the actual conversion process for Table Consolidation and all other conversion projects.

Availability:

The AI Accelerated Edition of FmPro Migrator is available immediately , and includes up to 500K daily AI processing tokens and the conversion of up to 500 forms/reports/layouts into GUI conversion projects. [Token counts are unlimited when using Ollama hosted models with FmPro Migrator Custom DEV Edition.]

Founded in 1999 by David Simpson in Sunny California, .com Solutions Inc. develops multi-platform graphical applications supporting FileMaker Pro, Visual FoxPro, SQLite, Oracle, MySQL, Access, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2, PostgreSQL, VB6 and LiveCode developers. VFP Code Converter, converts FoxPro scripts into 50+ modern programming languages. FmPro Script Diff, compares FileMaker Pro scripts. SQLite Diff compares SQLite database schema and data. Copyright (C) 1999-2024 .com Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. FileMaker is a registered trademark of FileMaker, Inc. - An Apple Subsidiary. Apple, the Apple logo and macOS platforms are trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

