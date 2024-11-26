Partisans Damage Railway Between Kherson Region And Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Partisans from the ATESH movement have sabotaged a section of the railway at the administrative border between Kherson region and temporarily occupied Crimea.

They posted the news on their Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The ATESH has sabotaged a section of the railway at the administrative border between Kherson region and Crimea. Our agent destroyed electrical equipment in a relay cabinet in the village of Oleksiivka, Kherson region,” the post reads.

This action disrupted the military logistics of the occupiers on the railway stretch between Novooleksiivka and Melitopol, a key supply line for Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia region, which are actively assaulting Ukrainian positions, the partisans noted.

The invaders' police have launched an intensive search for the ATESH agent but have not been successful, the movement stated.

The partisans also shared coordinates and footage documenting the sabotage.

