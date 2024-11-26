S. Korea, Ukraine Fms Discuss N. Korean Troops In Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- South Korean Foreign Cho Tae-yul and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on tuesday have discussed the presence of North Korean in Russia and how Seoul can assist Kyiv. public broadcaster KBS reported Tuesday,

Citing the government, public broadcaster KBS reported that Cho and Sybiha held a bilateral meeting in Italy on the sidelines of a meeting of top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G-7) nations in Italy on Monday (local time), Seoul's Foreign said.

South Korea and Ukraine were among the non-G-7 members invited as guest countries. In the meeting, Cho expressed concern that the involvement of North Korean troops had caused the Russia-Ukraine war to enter a new phase, according to the report.

He told Sybiha that the Seoul government will take phased and practical steps, corresponding to the security threats and the progress of the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Sybiha voiced hope that Ukraine's special envoy will visit South Korea in the near future to discuss the matter of the North Korean troops.

Ukraine's top diplomat also said he hopes his country will continue to share information with South Korea to sternly deal with the illicit military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

On his part, Cho voiced expectation that the two nations will have a meaningful discussion when the special envoy visits Seoul. (end)

mk













MENAFN26112024000071011013ID1108926932