QEWC Signs 25-Year Purchase Agreement For Facility E

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC) has signed a 25-year purchase agreement for Facility E with a production capacity of 2,409 megawatts and 110mn gallons per day.

The project company will be established in Qatar among the partners after obtaining the necessary approvals to achieve the project objectives, QEWC said in its regulatory filing with the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Qatar Electricity and Water Company's contribution to this project will be 55%.

The project location is Ras Abu Fontas, south of Doha, at the site of the previous RAF A power and water facility which has been demolished.

Further disclosures regarding progress will be made in due course.

MENAFN26112024000067011011ID1108926494