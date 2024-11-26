The Role Of Smart Poles In Shaping The Landscape Of Smart Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, "Smart Poles Market by Type of Hardware (Lighting Lamp, Pole Bracket and Pole Body, Communication Device, Controller, Others), by Products (Hardware, Software, Services), by Installation (New Installation, Retrofit), by Application (Highways and Roadways, Public Places, Railways and Harbors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".Smart poles are innovative street lighting solutions that integrate advanced technologies to improve urban infrastructure. These poles serve many purposes besides illuminating the road. They include features such as Wi-Fi hotspots, environmental sensors and surveillance cameras to create a safer and more connected urban space. In modern urban planning, smart poles are becoming essential components because of cities' efforts to become more intelligent and sustainable.Download Research Report Sample & TOC :The global smart poles industry is witnessing considerable growth due to the increasing demand for smart city solutions. These poles help local governments manage energy consumption more effectively and provide real-time data on air quality, traffic trends, and public safety. By combining design with functionality, smart poles improve the quality of life for residents and promote the sustainability of urban areas. With technological progress, smart poles have the potential to further transform urban environments, reinforcing their role as a vital component of future cities.According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart poles market is anticipated to portray a remarkable CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.Sustainable urban growth through LED adoption and smart polesThe rapid growth of urban areas and the need for powerful infrastructure management are driving global investments in smart city initiatives. Governments are using smart pole solutions to support these efforts. For example, in July 2021, Chennai City police announced plans to improve traffic management by installing smart poles connected to a central command center. The initiative is part of Greater Chennai Corporation's mega smart city project, which has a budget of INR 900 crores. On the other hand, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation mounted 55 power-saving smart poles in Connaught Place. These poles are enhanced with air sensors, LED lights, and Wi-Fi. The lights are also designed to dim during low-traffic periods to save energy.Inquiry Before Buying :In April 2022, the European Commission selected 100 cities in Europe as part of its mission to achieve climate-neutral and smart cities by 2030. The longer lifespan of LED bulbs, which can last four to forty times longer than traditional bulbs, results in lower maintenance needs and costs, encouraging further adoption. Although LED penetration across the globe is still under 15%, cities such as New York and Milan have reached 100% adoption. In India, Energy Efficiency Services Limited plans to install 1.6 crores of smart LED streetlights by 2024, contributing remarkably to energy savings and carbon reduction, thereby boosting market demand for smart poles.Virgin Media O2 trials smart poles to enhance mobile coverage across the UKIn March 2024, Virgin Media O2 successfully completed a trial of a new method for further improvement of mobile services by combining its existing fixed network infrastructure with newly deployed smart poles. These poles, placed along the operator's national fiber network cabinets, encompass small-cell technologies to support mobile coverage in dense urban environments. Unlike traditional masts, these poles do not need planning permission and can be finished in a day.The smart poles, a first in the UK, use Virgin Media's fiber network to transmit electricity using digital electricity technology. This approach removes the need for a traditional power supply. Also, this network facilitates data transmission to and from mobile cells. By integrating its mobile and fixed networks, Virgin Media O2 minimizes costs by avoiding separate backhaul connections or power supplies .Request For Customization @With around 25,000 street cabinets located throughout the UK, Virgin Media O2 is positioned to amplify mobile services efficiently. This enables the company to accelerate customer-focused rollouts and promote environmentally friendly solutions. Besides, these smart poles can host smart city infrastructure such as electric vehicle chargers, which create new opportunities in the future. According to CTO Jeanie York, this trial represents a major advancement in improving coverage, reducing costs, and making the most of the company's converged network.Wrapping upSmart poles are high-tech streetlights that improve urban living by providing illumination along with Wi-Fi, sensors, and surveillance. They help cities manage resources, improve safety, and promote sustainability. With continuous investments in cutting-edge technology, smart poles became necessary components of an urban area's future development and improved the quality of the life of residents.About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 