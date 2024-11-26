William Blair, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Nov 25, 2024

Legacy Venture Group proudly announces the expertise of William Blair, a seasoned business broker committed to facilitating successful business transactions throughout the Tampa Bay area and the entire state of Florida. With a remarkable career spanning over 50 years in professional sales, including significant tenures at IBM and as the owner of three successful businesses, William brings unparalleled knowledge and insight into the complex world of buying and selling businesses.

Licensed to operate across Florida from Pensacola to Miami, William specializes in two primary functions: assisting business owners in selling their businesses and retiring, and guiding entrepreneurs in finding profitable companies to buy. His extensive experience allows him to navigate the intricacies of a business valuation, a critical factor in achieving a successful sale. William highlights a staggering statistic: 80% of businesses fail to sell due to failure to prove the business cash flow.. With his deep understanding of market dynamics, he is dedicated to helping business owners get their business SBA pre-qualified to guarantee the highest selling price and the quickest selling time.

William's approach is characterized by a commitment to transparency and education. He works closely with sellers to avoid common pitfalls, such as failure to prove the business cash flow. Simultaneously, he helps buyers find a profitable SBA pre-qualified business for sale, requiring only 10% down. His ability to identify SBA pre-qualified businesses with strong cash flow potential sets him apart in the competitive landscape of business brokerage.

Beyond his professional endeavors, William is deeply committed to giving back to the community. He dedicates his time to volunteering with Veterans groups, demonstrating his passion for supporting those who have served their country is a Rotarian Paul Harris Fellow. In his free time, he enjoys working out at the gym and cherishes the memories of riding Harley Davidson motorcycles for over 50 years, a pastime he has now retired from but still holds dear.

With William Blair as your business broker, you can trust that you are in capable hands. His expertise, integrity, and dedication to client success make him an invaluable partner in navigating the buying and selling process. Whether you are looking to sell your business or embark on a new entrepreneurial journey owning an established profitable business, William is ready to help you achieve your goals in the vibrant Florida market.