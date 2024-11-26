Tether CEO Addresses Allegations And Reveals $100 Billion In Reserves

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) At the recent PlanB event in Lugano, Switzerland, Ardoino addressed growing concerns regarding the company's reserve assets amidst allegations of an investigation by U.S. law enforcement.

Responding to claims that Tether may be violating anti-money laundering laws and sanctions, The Stablecoin CEO provided a comprehensive breakdown of the firm's substantial reserves, which include approximately $100 billion in U.S. Treasuries, over 82,000 Bitcoin, and significant holdings of gold.

USDT Reaches $120B Cap Amid Allegations of U.S. Investigation, CEO Ardoino Denies Claims

Tether's announcement comes at a pivotal time, as the USDT stablecoin has reached a market capitalization of over $120 billion, reinforcing its central role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The discussion was prompted by a report from The Wall Street Journal, which claimed that the U.S. Department of Justice and Treasury were probing Tether for potential violations of anti-money laundering laws and sanctions.

Ardoino strongly refuted these allegations, asserting that Tether has received no indication of an ongoing investigation

Tether Delivers Granularity in Reserve Disclosure

In his address, Ardoino detailed substantial reserves, which include approximately $100 billion in U.S. Treasuries, over 82,000 Bitcoin valued at roughly $5.5 billion, and 48 tons of gold. These assets collectively support the USDT stablecoin, which has seen its market capitalization exceed $120 billion-significantly outpacing its closest competitor, USD Coin (USDC), with around $34.65 billion in assets.

Ardoino addressed questions regarding the adequacy of these reserves in backing USDT. He emphasized that the stablecoin issuer's reserve strategy encompasses not only Bitcoin and gold but also significant holdings in U.S. government bonds, thereby reinforcing the company's financial stability.

Tether's Commitment to Law Enforcement

Amid allegations of potential misconduct, Ardoino highlighted the company's cooperation with law enforcement agencies worldwide. Since its inception in 2014, the stablecoin issuer claims to have assisted in recovering approximately $109 million linked to various illicit activities, including fraud and sanctions evasion

As Tether continues to grow, the stability of its USDT stablecoin and its compliance with regulations remain critical focal points for investors and the broader cryptocurrency market. With USDT's market cap reaching a historic high, its role as a central player in the stablecoin sector is firmly established, yet it remains under scrutiny as the regulatory landscape evolves.