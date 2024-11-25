Ncino To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class solutions, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Scotiabank Second Annual Global Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, December 10, at 12:45 p.m. ET

Barclays 22nd Annual Global Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, December 11, at 6:05 p.m. ET

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 1,800 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI and data. For more information, visit .

CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACT

Harrison Masters

nCino

+1 910.734.7743

...

MEDIA CONTACT

Natalia Moose

nCino

...