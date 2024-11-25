Brazil Key To Blackrock’S Latin American Expansion Plans

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager with $11.5 trillion in assets, is strategically repositioning itself in Brazil to enhance business volume and expand its range of products and services for local clients, including pension funds.



Cristiano Monteiro de Castro, the director responsible for business development in Brazil, highlights favorable conditions for acquisitions to accelerate growth.



High interest rates and the exodus from high-risk assets like equity and multi-market funds have prompted many asset managers to pursue mergers and acquisitions as a survival strategy.



Castro notes that BlackRock has long embraced inorganic growth as an effective means of expansion. This approach aligns with the company's history of leveraging acquisitions.



Bruno Barino, the new CEO of BlackRock Brazil, is a former UBS executive. He recently participated in an immersive experience in New York.



The experience aimed to strengthen connections with the company. It also helped him better understand how to translate BlackRock's offerings to meet the needs of Brazilian clients.







BlackRock's growth strategy also includes organic development across three pillars. These are integrating products and services, leveraging technology through platforms like Aladdin and eFront, and focusing on alternative investments such as infrastructure and private equity.



These efforts aim to unify investment management processes and cater to private markets. Brazil stands as one of the top three markets for serving Latin American clients, alongside Mexico and Miami.

BlackRock's Strategy in Brazil

Castro emphasizes Brazil's strategic importance. He notes that the local market's assets under management are reported at R$13.6 billion ($2.39 billion) by Anbima.



This figure only accounts for funds feeding into foreign funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), excluding other products like Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs). BlackRock currently oversees approximately $23 billion from local clients investing globally.



In the ETF space, BlackRock has been a pioneer with products like BOVA11, which mirrors the performance of Ibovespa , Brazil's main stock index. The company holds a 39% share in this segment, offering 152 BDR ETFs out of 1,300 globally.



Castro acknowledges the challenges Brazilian investors face when investing internationally due to high fixed-income returns at 11.75%. BlackRock aims to educate investors on the importance of diversified portfolios as part of its business strategy.



To support accelerated growth, BlackRoc plans to offer portfolio models that have gained traction in the U.S., particularly among wealth segments.



These models provide an open architecture allowing advisors or investors to choose based on individual profiles within a curated environment. Rebalancing options vary from quarterly to annually, with thematic models available for both short- and long-term strategies.

MENAFN25112024007421016031ID1108924581