Kuwait's DM Unders. Receives Algerian Chief Of Staff
Date
11/25/2024 3:03:01 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Kuwait, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah received on Monday Algerian army Chief-of-Staff of Lieu. Gen. Said Chengriha and his accompanied delegation.
During the meeting, they discussed key mutual interests, particularly enhancing and developing military cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of Defense said in a press statement.
The meeting was attended by Acting Assistant Undersecretary for financial Affairs Hanadi Al-Kandari and members of the administrative board. (end)
amh
