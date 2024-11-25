Kuwait's DM Unders. Receives Algerian Chief Of Staff

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the of Defense Dr. Abdullah Meshal received on Monday Algerian Chief-of-Staff of Lieu. Gen. Said Chengriha and his accompanied delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed key mutual interests, particularly enhancing and developing military cooperation between the two countries, Ministry of Defense said in a press statement.

The meeting was attended by Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Affairs Hanadi Al-Kandari and members of the administrative board. (end)

amh









