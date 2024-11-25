TMG Launches Residents' Cycling Marathon At Celia, New Administrative Capital
11/25/2024 2:11:57 PM
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) launched its first-ever residents' cycling marathon, promoting health and fitness among its community members. The initial stage of the multi-stage event took place at Celia, the group's flagship development in Egypt's New Administrative Capital. Hundreds of residents of various ages participated in the marathon, which took advantage of the project's extensive green spaces.
The marathon will continue with subsequent stages scheduled for Rehab and Madinaty in the coming weeks. Celia, situated on 500 acres in a prime location at the heart of the Green River, is the largest fully-serviced private sector project in the New Administrative Capital. Designed by HHCP, a leading international urban planning firm, Celia offers a range of amenities aimed at supporting a healthy lifestyle.
These amenities include a commercial services centre, medical facilities, a mosque, and a sports club featuring numerous courts for various sports, swimming pools, and a community building. A dedicated bus line connecting Celia to Madinaty further enhances resident convenience. The“The Village” area within Celia is particularly noteworthy, offering diverse commercial and recreational zones with views of a central lake and featuring popular restaurant chains and an open-air theatre.
Celia's design incorporates extensive green spaces interwoven throughout apartment complexes and villa areas, promoting outdoor relaxation and enjoyment. This design reflects the group's commitment to sustainable development principles, evident across all its projects. The project's lush landscaping, fresh air, and natural surroundings make it an ideal location for sporting activities. Celia, currently undergoing continuous development, aims to provide a comprehensive range of services to meet the daily needs of its residents.
