Aerospace: A Catalyst For Qatar's Economic Diversification

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Since the launch of Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030 in 2008, Qatar has strengthened its position as an advanced nation, fostering sustainable development through a pro-business ecosystem, world-class infrastructure and seamless connectivity. The recently released Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) outlines bold and transformative initiatives aimed at achieving the remaining economic and societal QNV 2030 goals.

At the forefront of this ambitious agenda is the and logistics sector, a vital engine driving Qatar's economic diversification through and trade.

Hamad International Airport (HIA) and Qatar Airways, recognised as the 'World's Best Airport' and the 'World's Best Airline' respectively in 2024 by Skytrax, exemplify Qatar's emergence as a prominent global air travel and logistics hub. Boeing stands as a dedicated partner in realising the nation's ambitious vision for the aerospace sector. This collaboration aligns with Qatar's strategic goals in human capital development, sustainability and global connectivity, contributing significantly to economic diversification.

Regional and global connectivity: With 80% of the world's population within a six-hour flight from Doha, Qatar is strategically positioned as an aviation hub. The NDS3 aims to enhance this position by significant investments in transportation infrastructure.

Since our partnership began, Qatar Airways has placed landmark orders of Boeing 777, 787 Dreamliner, and 777X models, solidifying Qatar's global reach.

With over 135 Boeing airplanes already in operation and more than 130 on order, including the advanced 787 Dreamliner and upcoming 777-8 Freighter, Boeing is committed to helping Qatar Airways to further elevate passenger experience, meet its sustainability goals and open new routes connecting Doha to the world.

Sustainability efforts: As Qatar expands its connectivity, environmental sustainability remains a priority. Since joining ICAO in 2022, Qatar has aligned with its 2050 net-zero target, a commitment echoed by Qatar Airways as a member of the Oneworld Alliance. Qatar Airways, in partnership with Boeing, is leading efforts to minimize the environmental impact of air travel by using digital innovations for operational efficiency, exploring sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) options and flying one of the youngest fleets in the industry.

The airline's fleet includes 48 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, recognised as one of the most innovative and fuel-efficient airplanes in operation today. Designed with sustainability at its core, the 787 Dreamliner incorporates advanced technologies that reduce fuel consumption by 25% compared to the airplanes it will replace.

Building a future-ready workforce: A crucial aspect of NDS3 is equipping Qatar's workforce with the skills needed for a dynamic economy. Boeing's 2024 Pilot and Technician Outlook indicates a demand for 235,000 new aviation personnel in the Middle East. Since 2009, Boeing has been committed to empowering Qatar's youth by investing $1.5mn in STEM education and workforce development. Through partnerships with institutions like Qatar University and Injaz Qatar, we are nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders who will drive Qatar into the future.

Our joint research projects with the Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) and the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council support technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, connected cargo solutions and uncrewed aerial systems while providing new opportunities for local talent.

In 2013, Boeing and QCRI launched the Machine Learning and Data Analytics Symposium (MLDAS), drawing researchers and scientists from around the world to Qatar.

Qatar's transformation, guided by the National Vision 2030 and NDS3, positions the nation for sustainable growth and leadership in transportation and logistics. Together, we are not just building an aerospace sector, we are catalysing a diversified economy that will drive Qatar's success for generations to come.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura is President, Boeing Middle East, Africa, Turkiye and Central Asia

MENAFN25112024000067011011ID1108923860