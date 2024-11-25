Zeno Promotes David Lian To Regional President For Asia Pacific

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Zeno Group has promoted David Lian to regional president for Asia Pacific.



Lian was most recently managing director for growth and innovation in APAC, where he played a leading role in developing Zeno's data-driven strategic approach and adoption of AI technologies, in addition to anchoring several client relationships.



Prior to that, Lian established and led Zeno Malaysia, where he grew the business to a team of more than 40 people over five years.



“David has been a pillar of Zeno APAC for more than a decade, a capable and visionary leader and staunch champion of our culture,” said global CEO Barby K. Siegel.“Together with the region's talented team of leaders, I am confident in David's ability to take Zeno forward – building and innovating in ways that will advance our 'now and next' ambition.”



Lian will remain based in Singapore and report directly to Siegel.



A 10-year veteran of the agency, Lian succeeds Paul Mottram, who will step down to pursue personal interests after leading the region since 2020. Mottram will stay on through January 2025 to ensure a smooth leadership transition.



Siegel also acknowledged the contributions of Mottram, who helped navigate the agency through the challenges of the pandemic and played a critical role in launching Zeno China Consulting.“Paul's leadership has been instrumental in establishing our presence in Mainland China and providing valuable counsel to clients. We wish him the best as he embarks on his next chapter,” Siegel said.







