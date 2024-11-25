Azerbaijan's Insurance Group Opens Branch In Liberated Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

After the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the first insurance companies to open branches in Khankendi were Mega Insurance OJSC and Mega Hayat Insurance OJSC.

Azernews reports that last week, the management board of Mega Insurance and Mega Life Insurance companies inaugurated the "Karabagh" branch in Khankendi city. The new branch, which will serve entities and individual clients operating in the Karabakh economic region, will provide both life and non-life insurance products.

The New Karabakh branch is provided with all the necessary conditions and opportunities to ensure the availability of mandatory and voluntary insurance products to customers, as well as to provide high-quality service.

The leadership of the special representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi City also participated in the opening ceremony.

It should be noted that "Mega Insurance" OJSC has been operating since 2010 and provides 37 types of voluntary and compulsory insurance products to legal and natural persons, as well as life insurance services through "Mega Life Insurance" OJSC, of ​​which it is a 100% shareholder. The company is at the service of customers with a network of 16 branches and representatives and *8778 Call Center in Baku and different regions of Azerbaijan. The company is one of the leading companies in the insurance market in terms of the volume of insurance collections, insurance payments, and total capital.

The charter capital is 11 mln. "Mega Life Insurance" OJSC with AZN in 2021 began operating on the basis of a license to provide life insurance services issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The company offers compulsory life insurance, credit life insurance, mortgage life insurance, life life insurance, corporate life insurance, and terminal illness insurance services to individuals and legal entities in terms of life insurance.