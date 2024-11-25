Azerbaijan's Insurance Group Opens Branch In Liberated Khankendi
Date
11/25/2024 9:00:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
After the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the
first insurance companies to open branches in Khankendi were Mega
Insurance OJSC and Mega Hayat Insurance OJSC.
Azernews reports that last week, the management
board of Mega Insurance and Mega Life Insurance companies
inaugurated the "Karabagh" branch in Khankendi city. The new
branch, which will serve legal entities and individual clients
operating in the Karabakh economic region, will provide both life
and non-life insurance products.
The New Karabakh branch is provided with all the necessary
conditions and opportunities to ensure the availability of
mandatory and voluntary insurance products to customers, as well as
to provide high-quality service.
The leadership of the special representation of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi City also participated in
the opening ceremony.
It should be noted that "Mega Insurance" OJSC has been operating
since 2010 and provides 37 types of voluntary and compulsory
insurance products to legal and natural persons, as well as life
insurance services through "Mega Life Insurance" OJSC, of which
it is a 100% shareholder. The company is at the service of
customers with a network of 16 branches and representatives and
*8778 Call Center in Baku and different regions of Azerbaijan. The
company is one of the leading companies in the insurance market in
terms of the volume of insurance collections, insurance payments,
and total capital.
The charter capital is 11 mln. "Mega Life Insurance" OJSC with
AZN in 2021 began operating on the basis of a license to provide
life insurance services issued by the Central Bank of the Republic
of Azerbaijan. The company offers compulsory life insurance, credit
life insurance, mortgage life insurance, life life insurance,
corporate life insurance, and terminal illness insurance services
to individuals and legal entities in terms of life insurance.
