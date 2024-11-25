Injury Toll In Russian Missile Strike On Odesa Rises To 11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people in the Russian missile strike on Odesa has increased to 11.

Oleh Kiper, Chief of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, shared this update on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, "the number of those injured in the Russian missile attack has risen to 11. Two individuals received immediate assistance at the scene."

The regional chief added that eight people were hospitalized, including one woman in grave condition, and the rest in moderate condition. Also, one person is receiving outpatient treatment.

According to the State Emergency Service (SES), five people were rescued from the debris.

The strike caused damage to an inoperative administrative building of a bank, eight residential buildings, and eight cars.

A SES Invincibility Point has been set up at the scene to provide aid to those affected.

Earlier reports indicated that eight people were injured, one of whom was in serious condition.