Wabi Sabi Elegance By Chaoyi Interior Design Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

Wabi Sabi Elegance

Chaoyi Interior Design's Wabi Sabi Elegance Residence Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced Chaoyi Interior Design 's "Wabi Sabi Elegance" as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of the winning design within the interior design industry.Wabi Sabi Elegance showcases Chaoyi Interior Design's ability to create a serene and elegant living space that aligns with current trends in minimalism and sustainability. The design offers practical benefits for users, such as a stress-free atmosphere and comfortable scale, while advancing industry standards through its innovative use of materials and lighting.The award-winning residence features a pure color scheme with a cream-colored latex paint base, creating a sense of elegance and grace when natural light fills the space. Rounded elements outline the ceiling of each area, emphasizing the theme of harmony and tranquility. The design team skillfully addressed the challenges of a low ceiling and structural beams by applying contrasting heights and incorporating curved designs to eliminate sharp corners.This recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as motivation for Chaoyi Interior Design to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence and innovation. The award validates their commitment to creating spaces that prioritize the well-being of users while advancing the field of interior design.Wabi Sabi Elegance was designed by Li-Hao Ou and Wang-Lin Lei of Chaoyi Interior Design. Their expertise in space planning, material selection, and lighting design contributed to the project's success.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Chaoyi Interior DesignChaoyi Interior Design, based in Taiwan, China, is dedicated to creating comfortable, safe, and high-quality home environments that integrate humanistic aesthetics and human care. By combining technology and art, they tailor each space to the customer's needs, ensuring both beauty and functionality. Chaoyi Interior Design's commitment to listening carefully and attending to every detail results in spaces that are closely integrated with living functions, giving each project new vitality and uniqueness.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable degree of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are expected to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through their professional execution and attention to detail. The Bronze A' Design Award is a respected recognition of outstanding designs that showcase creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly regarded international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides an opportunity to showcase creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is to recognize and promote products and projects that advance society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

