Dozens murdered in religious violence in Pakistan

(MENAFN) At least 37 people were killed and 47 in recent sectarian clashes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a senior officer. The violence erupted after gunmen attacked two separate convoys of Shia pilgrims traveling with police escorts in the Kurram region, a mountainous area near Afghanistan. The assault killed 42 people and wounded 20, but no group has claimed responsibility.



The fighting, involving Sunni and Shia Muslims, continued in multiple areas. The latest reports indicated that 32 people, including 14 Sunnis and 18 Shiites, had been killed. In retaliation, Shia militants launched attacks on Sunni areas in Kurram, a region known for its longstanding sectarian conflicts. The violence escalated when a group of Shiite attackers targeted the Sunni-majority Bagan Bazaar, setting fire to properties and engaging in heavy gunfire with local Sunni tribes. The ongoing tensions have led to school closures and the suspension of educational activities in the area.

