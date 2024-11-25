Network Traffic Analytics Market To Hit $3.11 Billion By 2026, Pioneering Smarter Cybersecurity Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Network Traffic Analytics Growth

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the network traffic analytics market analysis.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global network traffic analytics market size generated $865.0 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $3.11 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Increase in need for real-time network data analysis, growth in adoption of advanced technologies, and rise in the amount of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks are the key factors which drives the network traffic analytics market growth . However, accessibility to free network traffic analysis tools is restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, advent of 5G technology is anticipated to provide NTA market opportunity in forthcoming years.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global network traffic analytics market based on component, deployment, organization size, end-user, and region.Based on component, the solutions segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.Procure Complete Research Report Now:Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.5% from 2019 to 2026.Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.8% from 2019 to 2026.Key Players:Juniper Networks, Inc.,Accenture,Juniper Networks,Symantec,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,IBM Corporation,Allot Communication,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Nokia Networks,Ascom Holdings.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Key Findings of the Study:Based on component, the solutions segment dominated the global network traffic analytics market in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period.Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years.On the basis of organization size, the large organizations segment dominated the global network traffic analytics market in 2018 and it is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.In terms of end user, the enterprises segment dominated the global network traffic analytics industry in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

