GCC Military Official Praises Kuwait's Role In Joint Gulf Action

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- The Military Affairs Sector of the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) praised the distinguished role of Kuwait in the journey of joint Gulf action.

This came in a statement by the of Defense after commander of Mubarak Al-Abdullah Joint Command and Staff College (MAJCSC), Air Vice Marshal Fahad Al-Khurainj, received retired Major General Abdullah Mohammad Al-Shaya from the GCC Military Affairs Sector on Monday.

Al-Shaya gave a lecture to the students of MAJCSC 29th course titled the journey of joint Gulf military action.

This lecture came within a series of lectures held by MAJCSC that included lecturers from various civil and military academic specializations from inside and outside of Kuwait, to give lectures addressing military, political and strategic affairs. (end)

