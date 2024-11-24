Senate Approves Response To King's Speech From The Throne
AMMAN - The Senate on Wednesday approved the reply to his majesty King Abdullah's Speech from the Throne during a meeting chaired by Senate President Faisal Fayez, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The Senate and Lower House on Sunday will deliver their response to the King.
