Kuwait Al-Sadu Society Partakes In Saudi Fozan Award Conf., Banan Handicrafts Expo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shammri

RIYADH, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Al-Sadu Weaving Cooperative Society took part on Sunday in the Saudi Abdullatif Al Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture and the Saudi International Handicrafts Week "Banan".

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, chairperson of society Sheikha Bibi Duaij affirmed keenness on maintaining Kuwait's traditional textile and handicraft skills in order to transfer them for current and upcoming generations.

It also aims to boost the role of traditional crafts as cultural symbols, she added.

Society's participation in these events comes within the framework of efforts aiming to shed light on handicraft and traditional arts, which are part of Islamic cultural heritage.

The Society's pavilion includes a presentation on techniques of Al-Sadu sewing by weavers Sharifa Bu Shalfa and Amal Al-Shammari, in addition to some textile items.

Meanwhile, Al-Sadu also participates in the Saudi International Handicrafts Week Exhibition "Banan" in Riyadh to highlight Kuwaitis' skills and showcases.

Al-Sadu society partakes in the exhibition to shed light on preserving the country's handicrafts as part of cultural identity.

Al-Sadu is a non-profit, self-sustained organization dedicated to preserving, documenting, and promoting Kuwait's rich and diverse textile heritage. (end)

MENAFN24112024000071011013ID1108920706