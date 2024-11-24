KFA Finalizes Nat'l Team Squad For Upcoming Gulf Cup
Date
11/24/2024 3:04:40 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait football Association (KFA) announced 30 players for the national team in preparation for the Gulf Cup, Vice President Osama Hussein said in a press conference.
The squad was finalized following a meeting between KFA board and team manager Juan Pizzi, he said, noting that Al-Azraq (The Blue) delegation will leave its training camp in Doha next Thursday in preparation for the Sport spectacle. Kuwait will host the 26th Gulf Cup from December 21 to January 3, 2025. (end)
as
MENAFN24112024000071011013ID1108920550
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.