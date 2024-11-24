KFA Finalizes Nat'l Team Squad For Upcoming Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Association (KFA) announced 30 players for the national team in preparation for the Gulf Cup, Vice President Osama Hussein said in a press conference.

The squad was finalized following a meeting between KFA board and team manager Juan Pizzi, he said, noting that Al-Azraq (The Blue) delegation will leave its training camp in Doha next Thursday in preparation for the spectacle. Kuwait will host the 26th Gulf Cup from December 21 to January 3, 2025. (end)

