Royal Court Chief Visits Officers Wounded In Rabieh Attack

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- Royal Court Chief Yousef Hassan Al-Issawi visited wounded security personnel at the Royal Medical Services hospital Sunday, conveying King Abdullah II's well-wishes to officers in the Rabieh shooting incident.Al-Issawi, representing the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, checked on the condition of four officers who were wounded when their patrol came under fire in Rabieh district.Medical staff briefed Al-Issawi on the officers' progress. All wounded personnel are in stable condition.

