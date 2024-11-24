Royal Court Chief Visits Officers Wounded In Rabieh Attack
Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- Royal Court Chief Yousef Hassan Al-Issawi visited wounded security personnel at the Royal Medical Services hospital Sunday, conveying his majesty
King Abdullah II's well-wishes to officers injured
in the Rabieh shooting incident.
Al-Issawi, representing the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, checked on the condition of four officers who were wounded when their patrol came under fire in Rabieh district.
Medical staff briefed Al-Issawi on the officers' treatment
progress. All wounded personnel are in stable condition.
