Royal Court Chief Visits Officers Wounded In Rabieh Attack

11/24/2024 2:04:25 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- Royal Court Chief Yousef Hassan Al-Issawi visited wounded security personnel at the Royal Medical Services hospital Sunday, conveying his majesty King Abdullah II's well-wishes to officers injured in the Rabieh shooting incident.
Al-Issawi, representing the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, checked on the condition of four officers who were wounded when their patrol came under fire in Rabieh district.
Medical staff briefed Al-Issawi on the officers' treatment progress. All wounded personnel are in stable condition.

