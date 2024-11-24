Formula 1 Grand Prix 2024 Returns To Qatar With More Excitement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The wait is finally over for the region's motorsport fans, as the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2024 gets ready to speed into Lusail International Circuit (LIC) next Friday, November 29, for three days of world-class racing and entertainment.

Thousands of racegoers have already snapped up tickets to the hotly-anticipated penultimate race of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Following Max Verstappen's victory in clinching the Formula 1 World Champion title during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, this event is expected to witness fierce competition among top teams, including McLaren Formula 1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari, and Oracle Red Bull Racing, as they strive for the coveted Constructors' Championship title.

With a jaw-dropping array of action on and off the track, LIC has put together an indispensable guide featuring everything you should know ahead of next weekend's F1 extravaganza.

Family Friday: November 29

Affectionately known as Family Friday, children under 12 can get free access to the general admission area on Lusail Hill (when accompanied by a parent or guardian who has purchased a full price ticket) enabling them to enjoy a myriad of activities in the Fan Zone.

A maximum of four free child tickets can be booked by an adult purchasing a full price ticket only for Friday General admission.

A wide range of other activations will be featured throughout the circuit including virtual reality laser tag, two-in-one go karting for children and teens, face painting, an immersive AI photobooth and kids car racing.

This year, the on-track action is bigger and better than ever.

Offering the weekend's first opportunity to watch top-flight racing, fans can catch Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East, F1 Academy and FIA Formula 2TM Championship drivers get behind the wheel for their practice races which will take place at intervals throughout the day.

At 4.30pm, spectators will be able to get the first glimpse of their Formula 1 heroes when teams and drivers take to the track for the inaugural F1 practice session whilst the qualifying for the nail-biting Formula 1 Sprint Race will take place at 8.30pm.

And once the sun goes down, Lebanese singer, performer and songwriter, Myriam Fares - dubbed 'Queen of the Stage' - will headline the main stage in the concert area kicking off the weekend's musical program.

For the first time in Qatar, fans will also be able to see the heroes of the track at the F1 Fan Forum.

Across Friday and Saturday, F1 drivers will take to Fanzone's main stage for a series of exclusive question and answer sessions.

Super Saturday: November 30

On Saturday, race goers of all ages will be able to enjoy a plethora of racing, including the Porsche Carrera Cup's first competitive race at 2.20pm, in addition to a dazzling array of activities in the fan zones.

From F1's own Pit Stop Challenge, where spectators have the chance to try their hand at changing the tires on a Formula 1 car, to F1 SIM which offers race-goers the chance to experience how it feels to drive the famous cars.

The fastest lap of the day wins prizes including signed merchandise and paddock tours!

The F1 Driver Selfie is an opportunity for fans to walk away with a digital or physical photo with their favorite Formula 1 team's drivers whilst the the F1 Static Podium gives fans the chance to experience what it's like to celebrate pole position!

At 5pm, all eyes will be looking to the track when the high-octane Formula 1 Sprint Race takes place.

It will be followed by the all-important Formula 1 qualifying session at 8pm, which will determine the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix.

LIC is one of just six locations chosen to host the 100km dash, which gives teams another opportunity to score points for their respective championships.

And for the first time, the F1 Academy's maiden 14-lap race will take place on Super Saturday from 11.05pm.

The highly competitive all-female racing series is designed to nurture and propel young female drivers towards higher echelons of competition.

Race Day: Sunday December 1

The final day of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2024 promises a packed schedule of racing and entertainment.

Fans will have an opportunity to visit the support paddock to see Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East, F1 Academy and FIA Formula 2TM Championship cars up close before they take to the track for their final competitive races.

With excitement levels building throughout the afternoon, F1 drivers and teams will take part in a stunning parade at 5.30pm before the pit lane opens at 6.20pm.

The big moment - the Grand Prix finale - will take place at 7pm under the glow of LIC's floodlights.

Rounding off one of the most iconic racing weekends will be global pop rock icons Maroon 5 as they headline the post-Grand Prix finale in LIC's state-of-the-art x-capacity concert area.

The multi-platinum selling five-piece, famous for smash hits including 'Moves Like Jagger', 'Payphone' and 'Sugar', remain one of the most globally recognized bands on the planet, having sold over 98 million albums and 750 million singles.

Open to Formula 1 race-goers, fans will only be able to watch both Friday and Sunday's concerts if they have a one or three-day pass to Sunday's Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2024.

What's more, motorsport fans attending as part of a hospitality event will have VIP access to Sunday night's concert.

Tickets are selling fast but they are limited.

Fans need to act quickly to purchase tickets in the remaining categories:



T3 three-day Grandstand

Single-day Friday General Admission

Single-day Saturday General Admission

Single-day, two-day and three-day Club 16 hospitality

Limited single day and three-day Premiere hospitality Three-day Lusail Hill lounge hospitality.

Fans still wishing to experience the unrivalled excitement it promises, should secure their tickets without delay here