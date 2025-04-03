Blackrock's BUIDL Fund Experiences Remarkable Growth, Nears $2 Billion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

BlackRock's USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund , a tokenized money market fund operating on the Ethereum blockchain, has witnessed a significant surge in total value locked , escalating from $615 million to $1.87 billion over a span of three weeks. This substantial growth underscores the increasing institutional interest in blockchain-based financial products.

The BUIDL fund invests in low-risk assets, including U.S. Treasury bills, cash, and repurchase agreements, offering investors a stable yield. The fund's rapid expansion reflects a broader trend in the tokenization of real-world assets , a market that has recently surpassed $10 billion in TVL. Industry observers attribute this growth to a combination of factors, including enhanced regulatory clarity and the search for secure digital asset investments amid fluctuating cryptocurrency markets.

In addition to its presence on Ethereum, BlackRock has expanded BUIDL's reach to multiple blockchains, including Avalanche, Aptos, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. This multi-chain strategy aims to leverage the unique advantages of each platform, such as reduced transaction fees and increased scalability. For instance, the management fee for BUIDL is set at 50 basis points on Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Optimism, while it is lower-only 20 basis points-on Aptos, Avalanche, and Polygon. This fee structure is supported by ecosystem development organizations that have agreed to subsidize the costs to incentivize usage on these platforms.

The tokenization of assets like those in the BUIDL fund offers several benefits, including fractional ownership, increased liquidity, and reduced transaction costs. By converting traditional financial products into digital tokens on a blockchain, investors can access and trade these assets more efficiently. This process also enables instantaneous and transparent settlement, enhancing the overall efficiency of financial markets.

