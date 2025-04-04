Day Of Celebration For Poor Muslims: JPC Chief Pal Hails Passage Of Waqf Bill

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Following the successful passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill by the Central Government, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman, Jagdambika Pal, expressed satisfaction by calling it a day of celebration and praised the government's commitment towards socio-economic development.

Speaking to IANS, Pal remarked, "Over the past six months, we conducted extensive exercises in the JPC, engaging with 284 stakeholders and delegations, consulting 25 states, and holding 38 meetings across the country."

He noted that the committee's proposed recommendations and amendments were accepted by the government, which he deemed a significant recognition of the committee's role in parliamentary democracy.

He further clarified that the Bill, initially presented in its original form, was amended based on the JPC's feedback, expressing great satisfaction with the process.

"This is a matter of great satisfaction for all JPC members. Over these six months, we handled discussions patiently and calmly, even in challenging situations that seemed tense at times," he said.

On the Opposition's stance, Pal emphasised the overwhelming support the Bill received despite efforts to derail it.

"Whether it is the Congress Party, SP, Trinamool, or the DMK, they were saying that if the government brings this Bill with amendments, the government will collapse. However, the way we received more votes in the Rajya Sabha than our actual strength and secured an even greater majority in the Lok Sabha makes it clear that their attempts were only to provoke people," Pal stated.

In the early hours of Friday, the Rajya Sabha approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with a majority of 128 votes against 95, following a heated debate.

The Bill had been passed in the Lok Sabha just a day earlier, after nearly 12 hours of intense discussions.

The JPC Chairman also addressed protests organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in Patna and the Opposition's appeal to the BJP allies, noting that despite these efforts, the Bill passed with an overwhelming majority, marking a historic day.

"It also exposed the Opposition's appeasement politics. Today, the poor, OBCs, and Pasmanda Muslims understand that this amendment is in their favour," he added.

Pal further emphasised that the Bill was aimed at ensuring Waqf income benefits reach the poor, especially marginalised groups like OBCs, Pasmanda Muslims, women, and children, who have historically been deprived.

"When someone dedicates their hard-earned property in the name of God, Allah, they wish for its income to benefit the poor, OBCs, Pasmanda Muslims, women, widows, and children in areas like health and education," Pal said.

He also criticised Opposition leaders like the Congress' Imran Masood and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, who had expressed their disapproval by resorting to inflammatory tactics.

"This frustration is evident in Congress leader Imran Masood, who is now calling Ajmer Sharif's Shahzada Naseem and Nasruddin Chishti brokers," he said, calling such actions uncalled for.

Pal declared the day historic for the country's poor and marginalised Muslims, "This is a historic day. It may be a dark day for those who opposed the Bill, but for the poor and Pasmanda Muslims of this country, it is a day of celebration, like Eid or Bakrid."