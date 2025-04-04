ED Raids Multiple Premises Of 'Empuraan' Producer Gokulam Gopalan

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 4 (IANS) Amid the controversy surrounding Malayalam film 'Empuraan' starring superstar Mohanlal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at multiple premises linked to film's producer Gokulam Gopalan. The raids are currently underway at the headquarters of Gokulam Chits and Finance in Kodambakkam, Chennai.

According to ED sources, two teams comprising officials from Kochi and Chennai units are involved in the operations. The raids are understood to be a follow-up to earlier investigations into alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), reportedly amounting to over Rs 1,000 crore.

In addition to the company headquarters, searches are also being conducted at Gokulam Gopalan's residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, his hotel 'Gokulam Grand' in Kozhikode, and the Gokulam Mall.

The raids triggered political responses with CPI(M) Kerala leader and Left Front convenor T.P. Ramakrishnan calling the move an act of“political vendetta.”

Speaking to media in Madurai, Ramakrishnan alleged that the raids are linked to the production of Empuraan, a film that drew criticism from right-wing groups, including the Sangh Parivar.

The controversy stems from the film's depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots and its portrayal of central investigative agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and ED in a negative light.

The RSS-mouthpiece Organiser had earlier published a scathing critique of the film, accusing it of spreading misinformation. Following the backlash, the producers-including Gopalam had approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to request a voluntary re-edit of the film.

Mohanlal, lead actor of the film also issued a public apology on Facebook, expressing regret for the“emotional distress” caused by certain scenes.

“I understand that some socio-political themes in Empuraan, the sequel to the Lucifer franchise, have caused mental distress among viewers,” Mohanlal wrote.

“As an artist, I have a responsibility to ensure that none of my films promote hatred against any political, ideological, or religious group. We, the Empuraan team, sincerely regret the distress caused and have decided to remove the objectionable content.”

The film, directed by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran released on March 28 and initially enjoyed a strong box office opening.

BJP Kerala President and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar publicly denounced the film, stating he would not watch it due to its“distortion of facts.”

Prominent RSS leaders, including J. Nandakumar and A. Jayakumar, also took to social media to voice their disapproval, while several RSS-affiliated digital platforms in Kerala amplified the criticism.

Despite its commercial success, 'Empuraan' remains mired in controversy over its political messaging and portrayal of national agencies.

-IANS

