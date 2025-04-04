Sanjay Dutt Reveals What Intrigued Him About Playing Ghostbuster In ‘The Bhootnii’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shared what drew him to the role of a ghostbuster in the upcoming film“The Bhootnii.”

The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor revealed the unique aspects of the character that sparked his interest and how he approached playing such an unconventional role.

Sanjay, who essays the role of a ghostbuster for the very first time, shared,“I love comedies. The Bhootnii is a film that is a good mix of horror and comedy. In fact, horror comedy is one of the toughest genres to crack. But, when I heard the script, I felt that it had the potential to entertain the audience. I was attracted to my role. I am playing a ghostbuster baba for the first time. I had a lot of fun while playing this character, which has mass appeal.”

The film also stars Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick. The forthcoming comedy is directed by Siddhant Sachdev.

Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures presents a Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production, produced by Deepak Mukut & Sanjay Dutt and co-produced by Hunar Mukut & Maanayata Dutt.“The Bhootnii” is all set to release on 18th April 2025.

The makers of“The Bhootnii” have recently released the trailer of the film. The comedy-drama stars Sanjay as a ghostbuster, with Sunny Singh in the lead role. Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari are also featured, playing the roles of ghosts.

The film will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's“Kesari: Chapter 2” at the box office.

On February 26, Sanjay Dutt unveiled the title of the film, previously known as 'The Virgin Tree,' during the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. It was also announced that the film is set to release in theaters on April 18, 2025.

Sanjay's lineup also features the highly anticipated sequel“Welcome to the Jungle.” Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor.