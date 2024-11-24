US army gets ready for nuclear attacks

(MENAFN) The United States is ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary, but any such action would be undertaken on terms that align with the country’s interests, according to Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan, a spokesperson for U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM). Speaking at the Project Atom 2024 event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Buchanan emphasized that the U.S. aims to maintain its position as a global leader and would seek to engage in any nuclear exchange in a way that serves its interests. He explained that, in the event of a nuclear conflict, the U.S. would reserve a portion of its nuclear arsenal to ensure continued deterrence.

Buchanan stated that while the U.S. is prepared to act if necessary, it does not desire to find itself in a post-nuclear exchange scenario and seeks to avoid such a situation. He called for sustained dialogue with Russia, China, and North Korea to reduce the risk of nuclear conflict, highlighting that nuclear weapons are fundamentally political tools. These remarks come shortly after Russia’s new nuclear doctrine, signed by President Vladimir Putin, which outlines the conditions under which Moscow could use nuclear weapons, including in response to conventional attacks that threaten its sovereignty. Experts suggest that this doctrine may influence Western nations’ military aid to Ukraine, especially if Ukraine uses Western-supplied missiles in attacks on Russian territory.

