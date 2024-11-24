Ashok Leyland Expands its Footprint in Eastern India, Opens a new LCV Dealership in Siliguri, West Bengal

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21st November 2024: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer inaugurated its dealership for Light Commercial Vehicles in Siliguri, West Bengal. This is the 5th Light Commercial Vehicle dealership in West Bengal. The new partner Happie Trucking, has a sales facility strategically located at Eastern Bypass Road, SBM Warehouse, Eastern Bypass, Bhaktinagar, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal 734004. While the main Workshop facility (Service and Spares) is tactically located at Debgram, Ware House, Thakur Nagar, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal 735135. The facility has advanced tools, quick service bays, and sophisticated infrastructure to ensure superior customer experience. The company currently offers a range of LCV products – BADA DOST, DOST, PARTNER and MiTR.



Mr. Viplav Shah, Head – LCV Business, Ashok Leyland said, “We are excited to further strengthen our presence in this region. West Bengal and Eastern India at large, have been a key market for us. We have always recognized the potential this region has and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in this geography. We have been working on creating a strong foothold in the region, and the new dealership in Siliguri will bolster our presence in this geography. The overwhelming success of our ‘DOST Range’ and now the ‘BADA DOST’ can be attributed to the robustness of our products and the extensive reach of our network. All our products have been receiving great responses from our customers, thanks to their best-in-class mileage and class-leading performance, backed by extensive sales and aftersales support. We are extremely proud that our track record of service retention levels is exemplary with close to 70% of our customers returning to our dealer workshops, even after the warranty period. We, as always, would remain committed to maintaining and even enhancing the level of customer service and satisfaction. This new dealership is being opened to further strengthen our reach, in line with our commitment.”



Ashok Leyland’s products are launched to meet the evolving needs of Indian LCV customers by offering best-in-class technology at competitive costs. Now, there are more than five lakh LCVs across India.



The recently launched BADA DOST is the first product to be built on an all-new robust LCV platform and has four variants, i2, i3+, i4, and i5. It is powered by an 80 hp BS6 engine that delivers best-in-class power & mileage, best-in-class payload, and best-in-class load body length and loading space that helps customers earn more profit per trip. Owing to its low turning radius and best-in-class ground clearance, BADA DOST is the ideal vehicle for inter and intra-city applications and can negotiate all terrains with ease.



DOST range comes in the following avatars - DOST LiTE, DOST STRONG, and DOST+ to cater to different sections of the market and applications.



PARTNER, a modern & highly fuel-efficient load carrier, caters to the 3.5 - 4.8 ton payload segment and is available in both 4 tyre and 6 tyre options. It comes with Load body options of 10ft, 11ft, 14ft and 17ft. PARTNER is based on an internationally acclaimed vehicle platform & carries the renowned ZD30 CRDI engine.



MiTR bus, based on the same platform as PARTNER, comes in both standard bus & school bus options. It provides superior mileage even in stop and go conditions. MiTR School Bus complies with all school bus safety norms & compliance codes and offers unmatched ride comfort.



BADA DOST, DOST, PARTNER, and MiTR are manufactured at Ashok Leyland’s state-of-the-art Hosur plant.



BADA DOST is available at Rs.10,98,000/- i5, Rs.10,44,500/- i4(LNT) & Rs.10,24,500/-i4(SCR) , Rs.10,06,500/-i3+ & Rs.8,59,000/- i2 variant.



DOST LiTE, DOST Strong and DOST+ are available at a competitive price starting from Rs-7, 92,000/-

PARTNER is available at an attractive price starting from Rs. 17,00,000/-



MITR Bus is priced competitively starting from Rs. 22, 39,000 /-



Ashok Leyland has one of the largest and fastest-growing networks in the CV space. Its robust network of more than 1700 exclusive outlets ensures the availability of authorized Service centers at every 75 KMS on major Highways.







