Turkish court hands down three consecutive life sentences to Kemal Korkmaz

(MENAFN) A Turkish court has handed down three consecutive life sentences to Kemal Korkmaz for carrying out an arson attack at a construction site in Izmir's Güzlbahce district, resulting in the deaths of three Syrian workers. The tragic incident occurred in November 2021, claiming the lives of Ahmed Al-Ali (21), Mamoun Al-Nabhan (23), and Muhammad Al-Bish (17), prompting calls from human rights organizations for justice.



The fire, which broke out in a room where the workers were staying at a concrete factory, left the severely burned. Two of the workers died two days after the attack, while the third passed away a week later. Korkmaz was arrested two weeks after the fire and confessed to starting the blaze with gasoline.



In March, he was convicted of "qualified murder" and sentenced to three life terms, along with an additional 18 months for "damaging property." The Court of Appeal upheld the verdict, rejecting the defense's objections and affirming the absence of legal contradictions in the case. The prosecutor had earlier requested separate life sentences for each victim, emphasizing the premeditated nature of the crime and Korkmaz’s deliberate actions in executing the attack.

MENAFN24112024000045015687ID1108919842