Qatar's Revatilising Economy Bolsters Financial Ecosystem

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar has emerged as one of the topmost foreign destinations and a robust worldwide, supported by the Qatar National Vision 2030.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Naser Taher (pictured), Chairman of MultiBank Group stressed that the country's dynamic is encouraging the inflow of international investments. This has led to the group's sponsorship at the 2024 Money in Qatar.

Taher said,“With a that caters to users from around the globe, we look forward to deepening our engagement with the Qatari market and supporting its thriving financial ecosystem.”

He stressed that the firm oversees licenses from over 16 regulatory authorities across five continents, including ASIC in Australia, MAS in Singapore, and BaFin in Germany, and commits to the highest standards of financial integrity in Qatar.

Emphasising its partnership with Qatari fintech giants, he pointed out the“unblemished” record with zero fines, providing investors the confidence that the regulated entities adopt global best practices that offer them the highest level of security of funds.

“As Qatar's tech sector booms, our vision aligns perfectly with this progress. We're dedicated to staying ahead by continually enhancing our platform with cutting-edge technology and adapting to the changing financial landscape,” he said.

He stated that traditional assets with digital options such as cryptocurrencies, offer a unique and seamless trading experience that meets a wide range of investor needs in the country.

“We take pride in all our platforms, especially those headquartered in the region, such as MEX Exchange, a high-speed trade execution platform based in the GCC and serves global financial markets, including the BRICS countries,” Taher said.

The official elucidated that the platforms in Qatar and the region provide ECN (Electronic Communication Network) technology, which is a highly scalable, multi-threaded application that leverages advanced queuing and data processing technologies to deliver the most robust order book generation.

Additionally, an advanced Matching Engine is also designed to operate with unparalleled speed and efficiency, setting a new benchmark in trading technology.

The Group recently launched an AI division called 'MultiBank-AI', to integrate artificial intelligence into its internal processes and client services to boost efficiency and enhance the customer experience.

He said“We are pioneering ways for clients to trade cryptocurrencies versus traditional assets combined with a state-of-the-art social copy trading platform, creating new opportunities in finance. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements, Qatari clients will obtain the most advanced and secure trading platforms available resulting in the ultimate financial ecosystem.”

He further stressed that the financial world is evolving fast, with exciting developments including the fusion of digital assets and traditional finance. However, clients enjoy the flexibility to trade digital currencies alongside conventional investments like stocks and commodities.

With new opportunities and possible challenges, Qatar is paving the way toward trust and security by collaborating closely with global regulators, investing in cybersecurity to protect client data, and providing resources to empower clients through financial education.

“Our goal is to make this new era of finance accessible, safe, and full of opportunity for everyone by combining cutting-edge technology with unwavering compliance and customer care,” Taher added.