RSF 2025 Fellowship Programs Open For Applications

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has launched its 2025 fellowship programs in Berlin, offering unique opportunities for journalists from countries with restricted press freedom and limited access to information. Applications are open until 25 November 2024, 11:59 p.m. (CET) .

The fellowships provide up to six months in Berlin, offering support tailored to the challenges journalists face. The three programs available are:

1. Empowering Journalists in the Digital Field Fellowship

This program offers intensive training in digital security for journalists from crisis areas. Fellows will learn strategies to counter digital threats, safeguard themselves and their sources, and promote digital self-defense in their networks.



Number of fellowships : 6 Details and application information

2. Rest & Resilience Fellowship

Jointly run with the taz Panter Foundation, this program provides media professionals at risk with time to recover from challenging working conditions, while also fostering personal and professional growth.



Number of fellowships : 2 Details and application information

3. Reporting Fellowship

Designed for journalists focusing on creative production, this fellowship supports new or ongoing journalistic projects across media formats (visual, audio, or written). Projects must be realizable within the fellowship's six-month duration.



Number of fellowships : 2 Details and application information

For more information, visit the RSF website: RSF Germany Fellowships 2025 .