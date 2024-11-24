Attack On Passenger Convoy In Kurram Leaves 39 Dead, 28 Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Unidentified armed assailants attacked passenger in Lower Kurram, killing 39 people, including women, and injuring 28 others.

According to sources, the vehicles, part of a convoy traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar, were ambushed in the Uchat area using automatic weapons.

Earlier, the bodies of five victims, including a woman, have been shifted to Alizai Hospital, while eight individuals were transported to Manduri Hospital. Some of the injured remain in critical condition, raising fears of an increased death toll.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and authorities have yet to release an official statement. However, some circles suspect the incident may be rooted in sectarian tensions.