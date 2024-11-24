TOGG's New Colour Option Ayder Shipment Started
The orders for Togg's new color option Ayder, which was
introduced to the public at the beginning of this month, have been
produced and shipped. Ayder Green, which is the latest color option
among the domestic and national Togg T10X and represents the Black
Sea Region, was made upon the request of Togg CEO Gürcan Karakaş at
the ceremony where the first vehicle landed in Gemlik by President
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
The colors include Anatolian Red, Gemlik Blue, Cappadocia Beige,
Oltu Black, Pamukkale White and Kula Gray. On the other hand, Ayder
Green is being promoted all over Turkey with shopping malls and
mobile stands. Togg ranked first in the brand rankings in the
Turkish electric car market with 20,140 sales and a 31 percent
market share in the 10-month period of the year. With this figure,
Togg outpaced its closest competitor by 12,773 units.
