TOGG's New Colour Option Ayder Shipment Started

11/24/2024 1:45:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The orders for Togg's new color option Ayder, which was introduced to the public at the beginning of this month, have been produced and shipped. Ayder Green, which is the latest color option among the domestic and national Togg T10X and represents the Black Sea Region, was made upon the request of Togg CEO Gürcan Karakaş at the ceremony where the first vehicle landed in Gemlik by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The colors include Anatolian Red, Gemlik Blue, Cappadocia Beige, Oltu Black, Pamukkale White and Kula Gray. On the other hand, Ayder Green is being promoted all over Turkey with shopping malls and mobile stands. Togg ranked first in the brand rankings in the Turkish electric car market with 20,140 sales and a 31 percent market share in the 10-month period of the year. With this figure, Togg outpaced its closest competitor by 12,773 units.

