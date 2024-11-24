عربي


UK Minister Warns Of Ocean Being At Risk Of Global Warming

11/24/2024 1:45:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The UK government is here to ensure nature is high on the agenda at COP29. Half of the global Economy depends on nature, and we must protect nature not only for its own value but also to save ourselves."

The British Nature Minister Mary Creagh said these words at an event held within the framework of COP29. The minister announced 20 projects to be financed under the first phase of the ocean community strengthening and grants program. These projects will make lasting changes to the marine environment and coastal communities around the world, reduce poverty, strengthen local communities, and protect the health of marine ecosystems.

Mary Creagh said the ocean is suffering from the triple threat of global warming, pollution, and acidification, which increases the risk of marine and coastal ecosystems collapsing.

"These important projects will help protect marine habitats in the most climate-sensitive areas of the Earth. Half of the global economy depends on nature, and we must protect nature not only for its own value but also to save ourselves," the minister said in his speech.

AzerNews

