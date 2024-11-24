UK Minister Warns Of Ocean Being At Risk Of Global Warming
Date
11/24/2024 1:45:03 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“The UK government is here to ensure nature is high on the
agenda at COP29. Half of the global Economy depends on nature, and
we must protect nature not only for its own value but also to save
ourselves."
The British Nature Minister Mary Creagh said these words at an
event held within the framework of COP29. The minister announced 20
projects to be financed under the first phase of the ocean
community strengthening and grants program. These projects will
make lasting changes to the marine environment and coastal
communities around the world, reduce poverty, strengthen local
communities, and protect the health of marine ecosystems.
Mary Creagh said the ocean is suffering from the triple threat
of global warming, pollution, and acidification, which increases
the risk of marine and coastal ecosystems collapsing.
"These important projects will help protect marine habitats in
the most climate-sensitive areas of the Earth. Half of the global
economy depends on nature, and we must protect nature not only for
its own value but also to save ourselves," the minister said in his
speech.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.