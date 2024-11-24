President Ilham Aliyev Receives Israel's Minister Of Transport And Road Safety
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received
Miri Regev, Minister of transport and Road Safety of the State of
Israel, on November 22.
Miri Regev conveyed greetings from the President of Israel Isaac
Herzog to President Ilham Aliyev.
The head of state expressed his gratitude for the greetings and
asked Miri Regev to extend his own greetings to the President of
Israel.
During the meeting, the significance of the COP29 conference
held in Baku was highlighted, with both parties emphasizing the
importance of conducting climate change-related discussions.
Miri Regev also congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful
organization of COP29.
The discussion further included an exchange of views on
bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.
