Startups Of University Of Oil And Industry Presented At COP29
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:20 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan State Oil and industry University was represented at
the panel meeting "The Role of Innovative Environment and Green
Technologies in Universities" within the framework of the 29th
session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29).
Azernews reports that the meeting held for the
purpose of expanding green technologies in the academic field was
organized by the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development on
Science, technology and Innovation / Digitalization Day.
At the panel meeting, associate professor Elviz Ismayilov,
director of the Digital Development and Innovation Center of the
university, spoke about the scientific relevance of climate change,
startups and innovative projects implemented in the startup centre
of the university in this field. Within the framework of COP29, the
idea of "Green hydrogen and the prospects of its storage in
carbon nanotubes" of the university team was presented to the
guests at the exhibition.
At the meeting, reports of representatives of the agency and
various universities were heard and extensive discussions were
held.
