Startups Of University Of Oil And Industry Presented At COP29

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan State Oil and University was represented at the panel meeting "The Role of Innovative Environment and Green Technologies in Universities" within the framework of the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Azernews reports that the meeting held for the purpose of expanding green technologies in the academic field was organized by the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development on Science, and Innovation / Digitalization Day.

At the panel meeting, associate professor Elviz Ismayilov, director of the Digital Development and Innovation Center of the university, spoke about the scientific relevance of climate change, startups and innovative projects implemented in the startup centre of the university in this field. Within the framework of COP29, the idea of ​​"Green hydrogen and the prospects of its storage in carbon nanotubes" of the university team was presented to the guests at the exhibition.

At the meeting, reports of representatives of the agency and various universities were heard and extensive discussions were held.