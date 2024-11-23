US Academy For Women Entrepreneurs Conference Highlights Commitment To Egypt's Economic Prosperity

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The US Embassy in Cairo hosted the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) 2024 at the AUC Tahrir Campus in Cairo. The event was inaugurated by US Ambassador Herro Mustafa Garg and American University in Cairo President Ahmed Dallal, bringing together leaders, investors, and young entrepreneurs. Organized by the American Center Cairo (ACC) and implemented by the AUC Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (AUC-CEI), the conference offered participants valuable insights into entrepreneurship, networking opportunities, and practical tools to foster business growth.

“When women succeed, Egypt succeeds!” declared Ambassador Mustafa Garg, addressing the conference attendees. She emphasized that investing in women and supporting their goals is a top priority for the US government. Drawing from her own experience, she encouraged participants to pursue their dreams:“I stand before you today as a working mom with two young daughters... And I hope that my work – and the examples set by women such as yourselves – will inspire you to pursue your dreams, regardless of what obstacles you may face.”

Held during Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), the conference celebrated the completion of the first cohort of the AWE 2024 programme, which supported 150 women entrepreneurs from the Delta region. Participants hailed from areas including Alexandria, Beheira, Kafr El Sheikh, Gharbeya, Menoufeya, Qalyubeya, Dakahleya, Damietta, Sharqeya, and Port Said. The comprehensive program addressed the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in the region and fostered a supportive community to help them succeed.

A key highlight of the event was a pitch competition where participants presented their business ideas to a panel of industry experts. Yasmine El Ashry won first place and $600 for her project Refashion, while Maha Hussein received $400 for second place for her project Dr. Meem.

The AWE initiative, led by the US Department of State in collaboration with Arizona State University's Thunderbird School of Global Management, is designed to empower women entrepreneurs globally. Through education, mentorship, and networking, the programme equips women with the skills and resources needed to build and grow their businesses.



