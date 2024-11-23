Qatar Charity Distributes Food Baskets To Orphans In Sudan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has begun distributing food aid to 7,669 orphans it sponsors in Sudan. The food baskets were distributed to the sponsored orphans in Sheikha Aisha bint Hamad Al-Attiyah City for Orphan Care, located in the River Nile State.



The distribution event was attended by Dr Tahani Mirghani, of Social Affairs, and Afaf Taj al-Sir, commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, along with other executive officials from River Nile State. They praised the continuous efforts of the benefactors from Qatar in supporting orphans and vulnerable groups throughout the various humanitarian crises Sudan has faced.



Awad al-Karim Ali, the executive director of the Damir locality, where Sheikh Aisha al-Attiyah City is located, added that distributing food baskets to orphans amid Sudan's current exceptional circumstances is a commendable and unique effort. He thanked the people of Qatar for their continuous support to Sudan, especially in these difficult times.



Qatar Charity's field teams are planning to distribute food baskets to sponsored orphans in the Red Sea, River Nile, Kassala, Gedaref, and Northern States, in addition to distributing food baskets to orphans in Sheikha Aisha bint Hamad Al-Attiyah City in River Nile State. The food basket distribution brought a sense of relief and satisfaction to the orphans' families, as the baskets contained essential food items.



This initiative has been warmly welcomed by the sponsored orphans and their families. Mona al-Jaili, one of the sponsored orphans said that the food basket arrived at a particularly challenging time.

MENAFN23112024000067011011ID1108918319