Riteish Deshmukh's Elder Brother Amit Holds Latur City Fort, Younger Brother Dhiraj Loses From Latur Rural

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) It's a bittersweet moment for Riteish Deshmukh as his elder brother Amit Deshmukh won from Latur city, while his younger brother, Dhiraj Deshmukh lost from Latur Rural in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Amit, who fielded the election on an INC ticket, defeated BJP's Arhchana Chakurkar by a margin of 112618 votes.

In the Maharashtra Assembly of 2019, which witnessed a huge drama over the post of Chief Minister, saw Amit winning the same seat as he defeated Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti of BJP by a margin of 40,167 which was 18.97% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.48% in 2019 on this seat.

Prior to that in 2014, Amit won in the same seat on INC ticket by defeating Shailesh by a margin of 49,465 which was 24.31% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 58.81% in 2014 in this seat.

Meanwhile, conceded defeat against Ramesh Kashiram Karad of the Bharatiya Janata Party in a close contest as the latter garnered 112,051 votes, with a margin of 6,595 votes over Dhiraj, who fought the election on INC ticket. Dhiraj garnered 105,456 votes.

Earlier, Riteish and his wife Genelia had cast their votes at a polling station in Latur.

A few days ago, Riteish had delivered a fiery speech in support of his brother, the videos of which are going viral on social media.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections were held on November 20 across 288 constituencies in the state.

The Mahayuti alliance consisting of BJP, NCP of Ajit Pawar and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena secured the mandate and are set to return to power maintaining the incumbency.