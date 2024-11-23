Information Ministry: Platform '51' Brings '51 Nights' To Tourist Locations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mubarak Al-Enizi

KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The of Information announced on Saturday the launch of "51 Nights," a unique event series for its digital "51," taking place across various destinations in Kuwait, aiming to enhance audience engagement.

Head of the Platform's Coordination Committee and Assistant Undersecretary for Services and New Media, Saad Al-Azmi, told KUNA that the first event kicked off Friday as part of the "Makashat 3" project, organized by the Ministry of Social Affairs, and drawing over 4,000 attendees.

He explained that the event will continue at the Makashat site in the coming weeks, to allow the largest possible number of visitors, afterwards rotating weekly to different locations, including Al-Mubarakiya area and various shopping malls.

Al-Azmi emphasized that the platform, under the direction of Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, and Undersecretary Dr Muhaisen, seeks to showcase Kuwait's national heritage.

By using diverse programming to revive the past and reintroduce it to the public in innovative and direct ways that ensures their interaction and enhances their connection to the national identity, he added.

With the launch of the event, the Ministry of Information aims to provide a unique digital experience that reflects Kuwait's cultural and artistic identity, underscoring the Ministry's dedication to advancing media tools to bridge the past with the present and future, Al-Azmi said.

He expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Social Affairs and the organizers of the Makashat project for their support in facilitating the platform to be among the main events in the event.

For his part, Director of Strategic Relations and Innovation at Ooredoo, Nasser Al-Arfaj said that the company worked side-by-side with the Ministry of Information to develop a marketing strategy that promotes the platform through innovative and artistic events.

He praised the efforts of volunteers and organizers at the Makashat event, emphasizing the effective collaboration between the public and private sectors, crediting them for creating a memorable experience at the special tourist site. (end)

