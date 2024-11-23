Death Toll From Israeli Offensive In Gaza Climbs To 44,176 Martyrs
11/23/2024 9:16:39 AM
QNA
Gaza: The casualty toll from the ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct.7, 2023, has surged to 44,176 martyrs and 104,473 injured, mostly women and children, with thousands of victims being trapped under rubble and in the streets, while rescue personnel are unable to reach them.
In a statement on Saturday, the Gaza's Ministry of health reported that the Israeli Occupation forces committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the latest 24-hour reporting period, with 120 martyrs and 205 wounded being admitted to hospitals.
Since Oct.7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have been committing the crime of genocide in the Gaza Strip through firing dozens of aerial and artillery shells amid a catastrophic humanitarian catastrophe due to the imposed siege.
