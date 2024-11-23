Police Blow Up Suspicious Package At A Rail Station In London
11/23/2024 9:09:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
LONDON, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The British Police declared on Saturday that they set off a "suspicious package" at the rail station Euston in the capital London.
The Scotland Yard declared in a statement that the department had received a call about the suspicious parcel prompting the police to evacuate the spot and examine the object.
Bomb disposal experts blew up the object and reopened the station after ensuring that no danger remained present at the location.
The incident came a day after the Gatwick airport in southern London was shut for hours after locating an identical item. (end)
