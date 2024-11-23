Umerov, Nauseda Discuss Strengthening Ukrainian Defense Industry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda have discussed bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, with a particular focus on enhancing the country's defense industry.

Umerov shared details of the meeting in a post , Ukrinform reports.

"During the meeting in Vilnius with the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, we discussed the priorities of our cooperation for 2025. We focused on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and supporting our soldiers," he said.

Umerov stressed that another key issue was enhancing Ukraine's defense industry.

"Modern challenges require new approaches, and Lithuania is a crucial partner for us in this area," Umerov said.

Lithuania allocates initial EUR 10M for Ukrainian long-range weapons production – Umerov

He thanked President Nauseda and the Lithuanian people for their true leadership in addressing European security issues.

Photo credit: Rustem Umerov / Facebook