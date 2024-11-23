Umerov, Nauseda Discuss Strengthening Ukrainian Defense Industry
Date
11/23/2024 8:08:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda have discussed bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, with a particular focus on enhancing the country's defense industry.
Umerov shared details of the meeting in a facebook post , Ukrinform reports.
"During the meeting in Vilnius with the President of the Republic of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, we discussed the priorities of our cooperation for 2025. We focused on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and supporting our soldiers," he said.
Umerov stressed that another key issue was enhancing Ukraine's defense industry.
"Modern challenges require new approaches, and Lithuania is a crucial partner for us in this area," Umerov said.
Read also:
Lithuania allocates initial EUR 10M for Ukrainian long-range weapons production – Umerov
He thanked President Nauseda and the Lithuanian people for their true leadership in addressing European security issues.
Photo credit: Rustem Umerov / Facebook
MENAFN23112024000193011044ID1108918061
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.