Must-Read News On AMD, Google, And Gold

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Restructuring activity at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) continued. Recently, the firm cut 4% of its staff last week. On Monday, the firm announced that its Corporate Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Darla Smith, resigned. Smith will continue her position as Corporate Vice President until January 17, 2025.

Watch Alphabet's (GOOG) today. The Department of Justice plans to ask a judge to sell its browser. Bloomberg reported that regulators need to require measures for Google's Artificial intelligence and the Android operating system. If the judge accepts the proposals, it would have an impact on the smartphone, AI, and search engine markets.

Expect Google to appeal the case.

Gold attracted buyers after tensions between Russia and Ukraine rose. After falling for six days, gold prices increased on Monday. Investors are watching for Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont Mining (NEM) to find support. They fell by 17.8% and 26.5% in the last month, respectively.

Gold prices would firm up if the U.S. dollar (UUP) falls. Markets might expect the U.S. to increase government spending and cut interest rates. That would hurt its currency, lift gold prices, and lead to higher cryptocurrency prices.

