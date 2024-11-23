Famous Chinar Boat Race Organised In J&K's Dal Lake

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 23 (IANS) The famous Chinar boat race 2024 was organised on Saturday in J&K's Dal Lake by the Army.

A spokesman of the said that the much-anticipated Chinar Boat Race 2024 was successfully organised in collaboration with White Globe NGO and the support of the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA).

"The race, which took place from Ghat No. 23 to Char Chinar and back, was a spectacular event that celebrated the rich culture and tradition of Kashmir, while also promoting conservation efforts for Dal Lake. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 60 boats, competing fiercely for the coveted prizes. The winner of the race was awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 along with a prestigious trophy. The second and third positions were awarded Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000 respectively," the spokesman added.

The spokesman said consolation prizes were distributed to the top 20 participants, recognising their efforts and participation in the event.

The Chinar Boat Race 2024 aimed to highlight not only the athleticism and competitive spirit of the participants but also the importance of protecting Kashmir's water bodies.

"The collaboration between the Indian Army, White Globe, and LCMA underscored the significance of maintaining the ecological health of Dal Lake while fostering community engagement through traditional sports," the spokesman said.

"The event drew a large audience, with both locals and tourists lining the shores of Dal Lake to cheer on the participants. It served as a testament to the region's vibrant culture and the strong bond between the people and the natural beauty of Kashmir," a statement by the Army said.

The Army has been organising sports and entertainment events in J&K as part of its endeavour to build cordial and closer Army-public relationships.

This has helped the Army serve the people better in peace times during natural calamities like earthquakes, floods etc and also encourage the local youth to seek an honourable profession by joining the Army.