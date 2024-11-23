(MENAFN) The Russian Defense released a on Wednesday showing a successful drone strike on a Ukrainian bunker in Donbass. The footage depicts operators from the Vostok (East) battle group, which is stationed in the southern area of Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The drone precisely targeted and destroyed a fortified firing position within a Ukrainian military stronghold.



In the first-person view (FPV) footage, the drone operator guided the UAV into the bunker’s door before it exploded. Additionally, another video shows a Russian Msta-B self-propelled howitzer eliminating a Ukrainian drone crew hidden in an abandoned building in Kherson.



On the same day, Moscow announced the “liberation” of Ilyinka, a village in the Donetsk People's Republic, marking another territorial gain as Russian forces continue their advance along the frontlines. In early November, Russia claimed the capture of several settlements in the DPR and two villages in Kharkov Region.



