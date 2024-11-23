E& Egypt Joins Cairo ICT 2024 With Innovative Tech Solutions

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) e& Egypt, a leader in integrated telecommunications and information technology, is participating in the 28th edition of the Cairo ICT 2024 exhibition. The event runs from November 17 to 20, under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the of Communications and Information Technology.

e& Egypt's participation in Cairo ICT 2024 is part of its strategic vision to enhance its presence at local and international and exhibitions. The company aims to showcase its latest technological solutions and services, highlighting its transformation from a telecommunications company into a comprehensive technology group. This shift is underscored by its slogan,“Go for More,” reflecting the company's limitless ambitions in delivering innovative solutions and digital services.











During the exhibition, e& Egypt plans to sign several key partnerships to offer integrated solutions for businesses in the Egyptian market, boosting the competitiveness of the business sector through cutting-edge technologies and services.

The company will also showcase its latest innovations in financial technology and digital applications, alongside presenting strategic projects, such as obtaining the license for 5G services and the development of Ras El-Hekma city. These initiatives reaffirm e& Egypt's commitment to delivering pioneering solutions that meet customer expectations and support its vision to lead the digital transformation in the Egyptian market.

It is noteworthy that e& Egypt, since its establishment in 2006, has been a leading player in the telecommunications and IT sector in Egypt. The company has achieved significant growth, providing a wide range of services to millions of customers. e& Egypt continues to stay abreast of rapid technological advancements to meet the evolving needs of its clients today.