(MENAFN) Moscow has warned that it will retaliate against Western threats of long-range strikes on Russian territory, according to Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). In an interview with *National Defense*, Naryshkin stated that recent changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine, signed by President Vladimir Putin, have limited Western options in their confrontation with Moscow.



Naryshkin emphasized that NATO's involvement in facilitating long-range strikes on Russian soil will not go unanswered, and under the new nuclear policy, an attack on Russia by a non-nuclear nation, if backed by a nuclear power, could trigger nuclear retaliation. He claimed this update essentially removes any hope of defeating Russian forces on the battlefield.



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had previously asked the US for permission to carry out long-range strikes into Russia using Western weapons, including Tomahawk missiles. Last week, President Joe Biden reportedly approved the use of ATACMS missiles, which were then deployed in an attack on Russia's Bryansk region. Moscow claimed that its forces intercepted or neutralized the missiles before they could cause significant damage.



Putin has warned that Ukraine cannot launch such sophisticated attacks without direct involvement from its Western backers. He argued that any long-range strike on Russian territory would amount to NATO entering the war directly.



In the same interview, Naryshkin criticized the US for clinging to its diminishing global influence, asserting that Western attempts to destabilize Eurasia are only strengthening Russia and its regional allies. He suggested that the "liberal world order" is losing its appeal.



MENAFN23112024000045015687ID1108916815